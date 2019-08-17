Register
16:02 GMT +317 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    In this Sept. 26, 2018, photo, signs promoting 5G wireless technology from Chinese technology firm Huawei are displayed at the PT Expo in Beijing. A spy chief said in a speech released Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018

    US Ban on Huawei Shrugged Off in Southeast Asia as Washington Locked in Trade War With China

    © AP Photo / Mark Schiefelbein
    World
    Get short URL
    Svetlana Ekimenko
    0 30

    Following the US Commerce Department’s blacklisting of Huawei in May, Washington has been insistently pressuring other countries to give up using the tech giant’s equipment for future 5G networks, accusing it of spying for the Chinese military and intelligence services – allegations Beijing and the company have vehemently rejected.

    As trade tensions flare up unabated between the US and China, when it comes to 5G technology many Southeast Asian countries have disregarded Washington’s ban on Chinese telecommunications equipment, writes Kyodo News.

    The region’s response to the US administration’s crackdown on Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei Technologies Co. has varied depending on a host of factors, such as economic development levels, goals regarding next-generation 5G networks, and existing political relations with Washington and Beijing.

    "It has to be acknowledged that Huawei is a very established telecommunications player with strong brand equity and substantial ties to the Southeast Asia region", said Mansur Khamitov, an assistant professor at the Nanyang Business School, part of Singapore's state-run Nanyang Technological University.

    The expert cites the fact that Huawei has in recent years forged close business ties with many countries in Southeast Asia.

    "When a dominant company like this which has grown into a technology giant attempts to penetrate a certain market, it is typically very hard for key business, government, and consumer stakeholders to resist such efforts, particularly if we talk about developing countries", he claimed. "This is likely what's happening with several Southeast Asian countries still choosing Huawei in spite of the US warning of cybersecurity concerns and staying away from Huawei".

    Thus, the Philippines' Globe Telecom Inc. used Huawei's equipment to launch Southeast Asia's first commercial 5G fixed wireless internet service in the country last month, offering high-speed home broadband to households.

    The company’s ties with Huawei date back to 2011 and a partner deal to implement a $700 million network modernisation programme, while in 2015 Globe signed a five-year contract with the Chinese firm to design a wireless broadband network.

    Another regional player, Malaysia, appointed Huawei as an adviser to the government in developing the info-communication technology (ICT) sector.

    In Singapore, at the recent Interpol conference on 2 - 4 July, the Huawei booth promoting technology for safe cities drew Southeast Asian delegations like a magnet.

    "Right now globally Huawei has the most advanced 5G equipment, being 12 months ahead, followed by Ericsson", said a Singapore official familiar with Singapore's 5G plans, but who declined to be identified.

    Huawei officials have stated that among countries with commercially launched 5G networks, two-thirds used Huawei to help develop their systems.

    At the end of this June, Huawei landed 50 5G commercial contracts, shipping more than 150,000 base stations to countries including South Korea, Switzerland, the UK, Finland and more, said president of Huawei’s carrier business group Ryan Ding on 25 June at an industry conference.

    Huawei blacklisting

    On Saturday, Reuters reported citing sources familiar with the case that the US Commerce Department is ready to extend its waiver for Huawei for another 90 days, allowing the Chinese company to purchase technology from American companies, thus renewing an agreement that was set to expire on 19 August. The department explained it sought to minimize problems for customers, many of whom operate networks in rural US regions.

    The US Commerce Department blacklisted Huawei and about 70 of its affiliates from purchasing American technology and doing business with US companies in May amid a raging trade war between Washington and Beijing, and has since been urging other countries to steer clear of the Chinese company’s equipment for future 5G networks.

    Washington has long accused Huawei of spying for Beijing – allegations both the Chinese government and the tech firm have repeatedly denied.

    Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei speaks during a roundtable at the telecom giant's headquarters in Shenzhen
    © AP Photo / Dake Kang
    Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei

    The US sanctions against the Asian tech titan come amid a trade dispute between Washington and Beijing, with the countries exchanging several rounds of trade tariffs.

    Earlier this month, US President Donald Trump said that he planned to move forward with new 10 percent tariffs on another $300 billion in Chinese goods imported into the United States, effectively placing a tax on all Chinese exports to the US.

    Related:

    Great Piece of Kit! Huawei to Launch Google Maps Rival by October
    Huawei Plans to Offer Some 1,500 Jobs in Research Centers in Russia Over Next 6 Years
    China's Huawei Calls on UK to Counter 'Politically Motivated' US Pressure Over 5G Network
    US Might Give Huawei 90 More Days to Purchase From American Companies - Reports
    Tags:
    US Commerce Department, security threat, blacklist, Singapore, Philippines, Malaysia, cybersecurity, 5G network, 5G, Huawei, Huawei, Huawei
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Ksenia Krivko from Kemerovo claimed the title of Mrs Russia Globe 2019.
    Hot Mamas: Dazzling Beauties From the 2019 Mrs Russia Pageant
    No Grabbing Greenland
    No Grabbing Greenland
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse