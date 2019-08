Yemeni Houthi movement has been regularly targeting military and civilian positions across the border in Saudi Arabia.

The Houthis stated Saturday that they had attacked Saudi Arabia's Shabya oil field with drones. The facilities attacked included a refinery and oil storage, according to reports.

No official confirmation from the part of Saudi Arabia has been provided yet.

The day before, a Houthi's spokesman said that the group's militants had launched drone attacks on Saudi Arabia's Abha international airport.

