Register
11:40 GMT +317 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A worker walks past oil pipes at a refinery in Wuhan, Hubei province, China

    China’s Energy Giant Backs Out of Venezuela Oil Deal in Wake of Ramped Up US Sanctions - Report

    © REUTERS / DARLEY SHEN
    World
    Get short URL
    Svetlana Ekimenko
    102

    US President Donald Trump ramped up his administration’s sanctions on Venezuela on 5 August, signing an executive order to freeze the Latin American country’s assets in the US, and barring foreign nationals from undertaking financial transactions with the Nicholas Maduro-led government.

    China’s largest energy company, National Petroleum Corp., has cancelled plans to directly purchase some 5 million barrels worth of Venezuelan oil this month in the aftermath of the latest executive order by US President Donald Trump against the Latin American country, according to people with knowledge of the situation requesting anonymity, reported Bloomberg.

    The three scheduled August oil shipments that CNPC’s subsidiary PetroChina Co. Ltd. backed out of haven’t attracted another buyer yet, according to reports seen by Bloomberg.

    This will be the first time in over a decade that PetroChina declines Venezuelan crude.

    China has imported 339,000 barrels a day of Venezuelan oil this year, with most of the barrels coming in via PetroChina.

    There has been no comment from PetroChina’s press office yet.

    Analysts contacted by Bloomberg, however, claim PetroChina’s decision doesn’t signify Beijing will totally reject Venezuelan oil, as other companies can continue to supply China’s independent refiners with the South American nation’s crude, according to people familiar with the matter.

    US economic embargo on Venezuela

    US president Donald Trump earlier announced a near total economic embargo on the Latin American country, signing an executive order on 5 August freezing all Venezuelan government assets in the US. The move also prohibits foreign nationals from embarking upon financial transactions with the Nicholas Maduro-led government in a spate of White House efforts to pave the way for Juan Guaidó, the opposition leader, to come to power.

    John Bolton, the White House national security adviser, who was attending a conference in Lima, Peru, said the order “freezes all of the Venezuelan government’s assets, and prohibits transactions with it, unless specifically exempted” and that it “authorises sanctions on foreign persons who provide support or goods or services to any designated person, including to the government of Venezuela”.

    The order will allow case-by-case exemptions under the new sanctions programme that could allow big companies, such as Chevron, to continue operating in the country.

    © AP Photo / Ariana Cubillos
    Government supporters gather for a rally to protest against economic sanctions imposed by the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019.

    In response to the US move, the Venezuelan Economic Ministry accused Washington of “the most grotesque and brazen looting on record in the recent history of international relations”, adding it was trying “to formalise the criminal economic, financial and commercial blockade that’s already under way”.

    Venezuela's political-economic crisis

    The United States has been imposing sanctions on Venezuela since a political-economic crisis erupted in the country in January, after US-backed opposition leader Juan Guaido proclaimed himself interim president in an attempt to oust Nicholas Maduro.

    The US and 54 countries have recognised Guaido as Venezuela’s head of state, while Russia, China, Turkey, Bolivia and numerous other countries have acknowledged Maduro as the sole legitimate president of Venezuela.

    Related:

    US Blocking Assets Venezuela Uses to Pay for Diplomatic Operations at UN - Envoy
    China Vows Retaliation if US Moves Forward With September Tariffs
    US Sanctions Against Iran, Venezuela Increase Demand for Russian Oil – Report
    Trump Says Postponing Tariffs on China Helps Beijing 'More Than Us, But Will Be Reciprocated'
    China Offers to Meet the US Halfway on Trade Issues, Implementing Agreement Reached at G20 Summit
    Tags:
    China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), China National Petroleum Corporation, US sanctions, sanctions, Donald Trump, Nicolas Maduro, Venezuela, Venezuela, China, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 10 - 16 August
    No Grabbing Greenland
    No Grabbing Greenland
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse