Register
03:52 GMT +317 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    UN Security Council chamber (File photo).

    First UNSC Meeting on Jammu and Kashmir in Almost 50 Years Yields No Result

    CC BY 2.0 / JD Lasica
    World
    Get short URL
    0 11

    The only reported progress of Friday's closed United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting on the disputed region was a handshake between Pakistani journalists and India's envoy to the UN Syed Akbaruddin, who reportedly assessed it "a sign of friendship."

    Friday’s closed-door meeting at the request of China was prompted by Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi who, in a letter addressed to UNSC President Joanna Wronecka requested to convene  consultations on Jammu and Kashmir, citing a number of human rights violations allegedly committed by the Indian authorities before and following the decision to revoke the special status of the state, as well as to the threats to international peace and security this action might pose.

    India’s envoy to the UN, Syed Akbaruddin, emphasized after the meeting that New Dehli had imposed reasonable restrictions in Kashmir “to stop terrorists bleeding our people”, according to the Press Trust of India news agency.

    Akbaruddin also stressed that the matters relating to Article 370 were internal to India and did not have external ramifications.

    “We are committed to gradually removing the restrictions now in force in the state [...] And India remains committed to ensuring the situation remains calm and peaceful [...] We are committed to all the agreements we have signed on this issue”, Akbaruddin said, cited by The Hindustan Times media outlet.

    The Indian envoy, however, reportedly blasted Islamabad without naming the country. “It is using the terminology of Jihad and is promoting violence in India including against its leadership [...] India remains committed to resolving all issues between India and Pakistan and between India and any other country bilaterally and peacefully", Akbaruddin said, according to The Hindustan Times.

    After the short news conference, Akbaruddin shook hands with Pakistani journalists, reportedly saying that "this is a sign that we reach out a hand of friendship".

    Pakistan's UN envoy, Akbaruddin, in turn, reportedly remained laconic and said after the closed meeting that “this is the first and not the last step”, according to The Hindustan Times. Akbaruddin and his Chinese counterpart did not take questions from journalists after the closed UNSC session.

    Jammu and Kashmir Crisis

    According to The Hindustan Times, citing Chinese Envoy to the UN Zhang Jun, the Security Council listened to briefings and reports presented by UN bodies at the consultations that lasted just over an hour and members expressed “serious concerns” about the situation in Kashmir, urging all parties not to take unilateral action that could further aggravate the situation.

    The last time the issue of Jammu and Kashmir was on the UNSC agenda was a meeting on 21 December 1971, which was followed by the adoption of a resolution calling for a durable ceasefire, the halt of all hostilities in conflict areas and the provision of international assistance to refugees impacted by the territorial dispute.

    Protesters of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) shout anti-Indian slogans near the Indian High Commission during a protest rally in Islamabad
    © AFP 2019 / AAMIR QURESHI
    Protesters of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) shout anti-Indian slogans near the Indian High Commission during a protest rally in Islamabad

    India and Pakistan have contended for the Kashmir region, the southern part of which lies in India's Jammu and Kashmir state, since the end of British rule in 1947. Despite a ceasefire being reached in 2003 following several armed conflicts, instability has continued, leading to the emergence of various extremist groups. Tensions spiked earlier this year when the Indian military conducted airstrikes in the region in response to an attack orchestrated by a terrorist group based on the Pakistani side of Kashmir.

    On 5 August, Indian President Ram Nath Kovind signed a decree removing Article 370 of the Indian constitution that had ensured Jammu and Kashmir’s special status. Under the Indian government’s new initiative, Jammu and Kashmir will be divided into two territories.

    Indian paramilitary troopers stand guard in Srinagar on June 12, 2019, following an attack to a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) patrol were at least two Central CRPF personnel were killed during the suspected militant attack in south Kashmir's Anantnag district along the KP road
    © AFP 2019 / TAUSEEF MUSTAFA
    Indian paramilitary troopers stand guard in Srinagar on June 12, 2019, following an attack to a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) patrol were at least two Central CRPF personnel were killed during the suspected militant attack in south Kashmir's Anantnag district along the KP road

    The move incited protests from Islamabad that disputes the larger Kashmir region, which India's Jammu and Kashmir is part of. The move reportedly prompted violent clashes on the Indian-Pakistani line of control and led Islamabad to downgrade its diplomatic relations and suspend trade with India.

    Pakistan condemned India's move, with Prime Minister Imran Khan comparing it to 20th-century Nazi ideology.

    Earlier this week, at least four servicemen of the Pakistan Army were killed in skirmishes with Indian soldiers in the disputed Kashmir region.

    Pakistan claims that the clashes have resulted in multiple injuries, adding that fortifications have been damaged. Islamabad accuses Indian soldiers of initiating the fight, noting that five Indian servicemen have been killed in retaliatory firing. New Delhi has refuted the accusations.

    Related:

    At Least 4 Pakistani Soldiers Killed in Clashes With India in Kashmir Over 24 Hours - Army
    UNSC Set to Informally Discuss India-Pakistan Kashmir Dispute for First Time Since 1965
    Netizens Blast Indian Historian For Saying Gov't Move on Kashmir 'Arbitrary Misuse of State Power'
    Pakistan Playing ‘Victim Card’ Ahead of UN Security Council Meet on Kashmir - Indian Army
    India Suspends Jodhpur-Karachi Train Over Kashmir, Effectively Ending Transport Links With Pakistan
    Tags:
    UN Security Council (UNSC), tension, crisis, Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 10 - 16 August
    No Grabbing Greenland
    No Grabbing Greenland
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse