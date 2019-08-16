Poland Says Yet to Decide on Participation in US-Led Persian Gulf Mission

"From our perspective, these actions [on creating the mission] are justified. We are in favour of strengthening the Euro-Atlantic relationship," Suwara said, adding that "Poland has not yet expressed its desire to support these possible actions."
She stressed there was a need to wait for a final decision on the issue, adding that "consultations with the United States and European allies are underway."
The United States has been trying to build a coalition to secure maritime security in the strategic Strait of Hormuz, through which one-third of all seaborne petroleum passes, after several attacks on oil tankers and the capture of a UK commercial ship by Iran.
