US Eyes Cutting $4.3Bln in Congressionally-Approved Foreign Aid - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The administration of US President Donald Trump may slash $4.3 billion in foreign aid spending, including severe cuts to the UN and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) budget, through the process known as rescission, the Politico media outlet reported on Friday, citing an administration official.

The White House budget office is considering a $2.3 billion cuts to USAID and $2 billion in cuts to the State Department, although the numbers may change, the official said.

The list of requested cuts to be submitted to Congress is also expected to include $364 million for a number of UN humanitarian programs, $522 million in core UN funding and $787 million for UN international peacekeeping programs, the official confirmed.

According to Politico, advocates expect the Trump administration to submit its rescission package early next week as the fiscal year approaches its end on September 30.

The news comes after the Office of Management and Budget had temporarily frozen certain funds allocated for the State Department and USAID.