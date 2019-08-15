Israel Would Show 'Great Weakness' in Allowing 2 Muslim US Congresswomen to Visit - Trump

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Israel would show a great weakness if it allows US Congresswomen Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib, both Muslim and critics of the Israeli government, to make a planned visit to the country, US President Donald Trump said on Thursday.

"It would show great weakness if Israel allowed Rep. Omar and Rep. Tlaib to visit," Trump said via Twitter. "They hate Israel and all Jewish people and there is nothing that can be said or done to change their minds."

​Earlier in the day, Israeli Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely told Reshet Radio that Israel had decided to ban a visit by the two US Congresswomen to the Jewish state.

Media has reported that Omar and Tlaib planned a trip to Israel on August 18-22 to visit Jerusalem, Bethlehem, Ramallah and Hebron.

The two congresswomen planned to meet with Palestinian and Jewish peace activists and human rights organisations, but do not intend to meet with Israeli government officials. The lawmakers also refuse to be escorted by Israeli security if they make their planned trip to the Temple Mount, which is known to Muslims as Haram al-Sharif.