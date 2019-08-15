US Department of Justice Applied to Seize Iranian Grace 1 Tanker in Gibraltar - Reports

The Iranian oil tanker Grace 1 was seized by UK marines near the Strait of Gibraltar on 4 July over alleged violation of EU sanctions, in what Tehran described as an act of piracy.

The US Department of Justice has applied to seize the Iranian oil tanker Grace 1, “just hours before the Gibraltar Government was poised to release it”, the Gibraltar Chronicle newspaper reports.

The decision has been postponed to 4 p.m. local time (14:00 GMT), the Gibraltar Chronicle newspaper specified, adding that it was Gibraltarian lawyer Joseph Triay who revealed the developments.

Commenting on the issue, a source in the Gibraltar government told the newspaper that a captain and three crew members of the Iranian tanker have already been released.

The Grace 1 was detained by the Gibraltar law enforcement, supported by UK marines on 4 July, on suspicions of transporting oil to Syria in violation of EU sanctions. Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif slammed the seizure as an act of "pure piracy" which he said "sets a dangerous precedent".

