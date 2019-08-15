Female Tourist Strangled, Set on Fire in Barbados, Family Scrambles to See Body Returned – Report

A woman died of massive burns after an unknown assailant broke into her house and set her on fire. The reason behind the attack remains a mystery.

Natalie Crichlow, a 44-year old UK woman and a mother of three, died in a hospital after an assailant doused her in flammable liquid and set her on fire, BBC reported Wednesday.

According to Crichlow’s niece Ashley Best, an unknown intruder broke into the house, strangled her aunt and then set her alight as she lay on the bed. It is likely that Crichlow was asleep at the time of the attack.

“She went into hospital and died of her injuries,” she said, adding that Crichlow suffered horrible 75 percent burns after the attack in Barbados’s province of Christ Church on 28 July. "I do not understand why it happened and we are all in a state of shock."

Best disclosed that her aunt previously survived cancer and two strokes. She was looking for her disabled brother in Barbados when the attack happened, BBC report says.

"For someone who had battled through so much to just be taken in this way and lose their life is just beyond understanding,” she said.

The family set up a crowd-funding page to raise the approximately $9,600 needed to repatriate the body. They say that they are concerned that the Barbados police are not investigating the incident as murder.

​No arrests were made in connection to the attack, according to police spokesperson, a BBC report said.

The UK Foreign Office said in a statement that its staff is “supporting the family of a British woman following her death in Barbados, and are in contact with the Barbados police force."