UNSC to Address Kashmir Issue ‘Most Probably’ on Friday – Security Council President

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The UN Security Council (UNSC) will discuss the situation in Jammu and Kashmir behind closed doors most likely on 16 August, UNSC President Joanna Wronecka told reporters.

"Most probably on Friday", Wronecka said on Wednesday when asked if the meeting would be scheduled for the 15th or 16th of August. Wronecka added that the Security Council would not operate on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, a diplomatic source said that China had requested a closed meeting on Jammu and Kashmir, citing a letter sent by Pakistan.

On Tuesday, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, in a letter addressed to Security Council President Joanna Wronecka, requested to convene consultations on Jammu and Kashmir, citing a number of human rights violations allegedly committed by Indian authorities before and after a decision to revoke the special status of the state as well as for the threats to international peace and security this action might pose.

On 5 August, Indian President Ram Nath Kovind signed a decree removing Article 370 of the Indian constitution that had ensured Jammu and Kashmir’s special status. Under the terms of the Indian government’s new initiative, Jammu and Kashmir will be divided into two territories.

Pakistan condemned India's move, with Prime Minister Imran Khan comparing it to 20th-century Nazi ideology.

The move prompted clashes on the Indian-Pakistani line of control and led Islamabad to downgrade its diplomatic relations and subsequently suspend trade with India.

The disputed Kashmir region, the southern part of which containing India's Jammu and Kashmir, has been the source of tensions between the two nations since the end of British rule in the region in 1947. After several armed conflicts, both sides agreed to a ceasefire in 2003.

Since that time, accusations of truce violations have been exchanged, with continued instability in the region leading to the emergence of various extremist groups.

Tensions spiked earlier this year when the Indian military conducted airstrikes in the region in response to an attack orchestrated by a terrorist group based in the Pakistani side of Kashmir.