Register
19:19 GMT +313 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A logo of Huawei hangs in the lobby of the Cyber Security Lab at Huawei factory in Dongguan, China's Guangdong province

    Huawei Reportedly Hires Trade Lobbyists as Dramatic Slowdown in Sales Follows US-China Trade Row

    © AP Photo / Kin Cheung
    World
    Get short URL
    Svetlana Ekimenko
    312

    The ban on US federal agencies buying products and services from Huawei and other Chinese tech firms entered into force on Tuesday "for the purpose of public safety and other national security purposes." Washington has long accused the Chinese telecom giant of collaborating with Beijing authorities for illegal surveillance purposes.

    Huawei Technologies Co. has hired law firm Sidley Austin LLP as trade lobbyists to focus on export controls, trade sanctions “and other national security-related topics,” according to a disclosure filed with the US Senate, as Washington exerts increasing pressure on allies to join its blacklisting of the Chinese telecom giant, reports Bloomberg.

    The document testifies to the Chinese company’s deepening ties with the law firm, which is already working on the company’s legal cases in the US. It also shows Huawei's greater lobbying presence, which is believed to have started in July.

    Sidley Austin is already defending Huawei and a US affiliate against charges they defrauded at least four banks by concealing business dealings in Iran in violation of US sanctions.

    US prosecutors are seeking to disqualify the company’s lead lawyer in the case, James Cole, claiming his former role as the No. 2 at the Justice Department represents a “conflict of interest,” with a hearing scheduled for September.

    Ban on purchase of products and services from Huawei

    A document titled "Prohibition on Contracting for Certain Telecommunications and Video Surveillance Services or Equipment" entered into force Tuesday, banning certain US state agencies, namely the Defense Department, General Services Administration and NASA, from purchasing equipment and services from a number of Chinese tech companies, such as Huawei Technologies Company, ZTE Corporation or any of their subsidiaries and affiliates according to an entry on the US Federal Register website.
    The ban is installed "for the purpose of public safety, security of Government facilities, physical security surveillance of critical infrastructure, and other national security purposes."

    Heads of the federal agencies can request a one-time waiver to the new rule for a period of no longer than two years and not beyond August 13, 2021 upon submitting a detailed justification for the request to the appropriate congressional committees.

    Huawei sales slump

    Huawei has been struggling as sales slowed dramatically against the backdrop of the escalating trade war with the US.
    Alphabet Inc.’s Google stopped providing Huawei with a version of its Android operating system, with the world’s second-biggest smartphone seller no longer able to pre-install Google’s popular apps, like Gmail and YouTube, on its devices.
    In response, the Chinese telecom company last week unveiled an in-house operating system, called HarmonyOS, claiming it can replace Android if Google’s software is barred from its future smartphones.

    US-China tit-for-tat measures

    Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed at the G20 Osaka summit on 28–29 June to a 90-day truce that would halt the imposition of additional tariffs and re-launch trade negotiations.

    But a round of talks in Shanghai last month, between Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He, US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin failed to produce any breakthrough.

    In a sharp escalation of the trade spat between the two countries, the US President then pledged to impose a fresh 10% tariff on another $300 billion of Chinese goods, due to take effect on 1 September, while taking aim at Beijing for not honouring promises to buy more US agricultural products.

    China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi criticised the US move, on the sidelines of a meeting of South East Asian ministers in Bangkok, saying:

    "Adding tariffs is definitely not a constructive way to resolve economic and trade frictions, it's not the correct way."

    The Chinese Foreign Ministry said countermeasures would be installed if the US set in motion the tariffs hike.

    In a statement on 6 August the People's Bank of China slammed Washington's decision to designate China as a currency manipulator as the Asian currency nosedived to its lowest-ever level, breaching the seven yuan-per-dollar threshold.

    The statement followed US Secretary of the Treasury Steve Mnuchin announcing Washington had designated China a “currency manipulator”, citing alleged violations by Beijing and the PBOC of “China's G20 commitments to refrain from competitive devaluation”.

    US-China trade row

    Washington and Beijing have been embroiled in a trade dispute since June 2018, when Donald Trump announced he was imposing tariffs on $50 billion worth of Chinese imports in order to fix what he claimed was "unfair trade practices."

    In May, 2019 the US Commerce Department blacklisted Huawei and about 70 of its affiliates from purchasing US technology and doing business with US companies without relevant authorisation by the government.

    Washington accused the tech giant of collaboration with the Chinese military and intelligence, and use of their equipment for spying. The US also pressured other countries to give up using Huawei equipment and infrastructure for the new generation of 5G networks.

    In this Sept. 26, 2018, photo, signs promoting 5G wireless technology from Chinese technology firm Huawei are displayed at the PT Expo in Beijing. A spy chief said in a speech released Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018
    © AP Photo / Mark Schiefelbein
    In this Sept. 26, 2018, photo, signs promoting 5G wireless technology from Chinese technology firm Huawei are displayed at the PT Expo in Beijing. A spy chief said in a speech released Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018

    Beijing and Huawei have vehemently rejected all spying allegations, adding that the imposed restrictions could affect the company’s ability to provide services to clients in more than 170 countries across the globe.

    Related:

    Huawei Mulls Building 'Invincible Iron Army' to Fight US Sanctions Amid Trade War – Reports
    Bolton Believes UK Doesn't Want Huawei's "Manchurian Chips" in Its 5G Networks
    Creating Harmony OS is a Crucial Step for Huawei - Chinese Scholar
    US Ban on State Contracts With Huawei, Other Chinese Tech Companies Takes Effect
    Tags:
    Trump Tariffs, tariffs, US Commerce Department, spying, 5G, 5g, trade row, Beijing, Donald Trump, Huawei, Huawei, Huawei
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Models Sizzle in Swimsuits at Beach Fashion Show in Sri Lanka
    Models Sizzle in Swimsuits at Beach Fashion Show in Sri Lanka
    Tweets Over Grief
    Tweets Over Grief
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse