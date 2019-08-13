Russia 'Not Surprised' Over Trump's Comments on Alleged US 'Nuclear-Powered Cruise Missiles'

Earlier, commenting on an explosion which occured last Thursday during testing of a Russian-made liquid-propellant rocket engine, Trump claimed that the test involved Russia's new nuclear-powered cruise missile, and boasted that the US had "similar, though more advanced, technology."

Moscow is not at all surprised about US President Donald Trump's boasting over the US's research into advanced missile technology, given the immense sums of money Washington spends on defence, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said.

"Over the past year, US officials, including military officials, have made several statements about the US's similar research programmes" in advanced missile technology, Peskov said, speaking to reporters on Tuesday.

"It would be strange, of course, if a world power which spends more on defence than all other countries in the world did not engage in such projects," the presidential spokesman noted.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW