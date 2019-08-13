'Fireballs' in Moroccan Night Sky as Perseid Meteor Shower Peaks

The Perseid 'star shower' is so called because the meteors in the annual shower originate from the constellation of Perseus. The Perseids are visible when nights are relatively warm and skies are more likely to be clear. The Perseid meteor shower will reach its peak on 12 and 13 August.

The darkest sky is the best place to see the Perseids.

The rates of visible Perseids will reportedly increase from about 10 pm in a local time zone all the way through dawn, so the later one can look the better, astronomers suggest.

Earlier in the night, there will be fewer meteors, but the ones that appear will have longer tails as they graze along more of the atmosphere. In the southern latitudes, one can look toward the northeast to see meteors.

