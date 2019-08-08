Media Reveals What Ivanka Trump Allegedly Wanted to Do With Putin’s Chair in Kremlin

Vicky Ward’s book about Ivanka Trump’s and Jared Kushner’s rise to power was previously criticised by White House officials and Kushner’s legal representatives who branded it a work of fiction.

During her trip to Moscow in 2006, US President Donald Trump’s daughter and adviser Ivanka allegedly made a rather peculiar request while visiting the Kremlin, the Daily Express reports, citing a book by Vanity Fair journalist Vicky Ward titled "Kushner Inc: Greed. Ambition. Corruption. The Extraordinary Story of Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump."

According to the newspaper, Ivanka’s “part-time on-the-job tutor” Felix Sater, who was accompanying her on the trip, "pleaded with a member of Vladimir Putin’s security detail to allow her to sit, briefly, in the Russian President’s chair," leading the media outlet to speculate that it might have been some sort of “cryptic message” from Ivanka to the Russian head of state.

Earlier this year, then-White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders denounced Ward’s book as fiction, arguing that "it’s sad, but not surprising, the media would spend time promoting a book based on shady anonymous sources and false information instead of all the incredible work Jared and Ivanka are doing for the country.”

Peter Mirijanian, a spokesperson for Kushner’s lawyer, Abbe Lowell, also told The New York Times that "it seems [Ward] has written a book of fiction rather than any serious attempt to get the facts," adding that correcting the book would take too long and prove to be pointless.