Register
09:49 GMT +308 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (R) and Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab hold a joint news conference after a working luncheon at the State Department in Washington, US, 7 August 2019

    Pompeo Praises UK's ‘Maritime Expertise’ as Royal Navy Joins Anti-Iran US Mission in Persian Gulf

    © REUTERS / YURI GRIPAS
    World
    Get short URL
    0 10

    London remains Washington’s only ally which has thus far agreed to participate in a US-led maritime mission in the Persian Gulf. Iran, in turn, insists that the US has failed to bring together a coalition for the mission because it is “alone in the world” and its allies would be “ashamed” of joining.

    Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has called the UK’s move to join a US-led maritime coalition in the Gulf a “victory for meaningful, effective multilateralism”.

    “You’ve got centuries of maritime expertise under your belt, so you understand the importance of protecting international shipping from unprovoked attacks,” Pompeo pointed out during a press conference with British counterpart Dominic Raab after their talks in Washington on Wednesday.

    Pompeo spoke after the UK government said in a statement earlier this week that London “looks forward to working alongside the US and others to accompany merchant vessels through the Strait of Hormuz and find an international solution to the problems” in the area.

    The statement added that the UK will focus on helping the US “uphold freedom of navigation in the region, as protected under international law” and that Britain doesn’t plan to join US sanctions against Iran.

    “Our approach to Iran hasn’t changed. We remain committed to working with Iran and our international partners to de-escalate the situation and maintain the nuclear deal”, the statement pointed out, referring to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

    Iran Says US ‘Alone in the World’ and Unable to Create Gulf Coalition

    The statement came shortly after Germany reaffirmed its unwillingness to join a US-led maritime mission in the Persian Gulf, adding that it prefers the idea of a European-led coalition to the US plans. Belgium is reportedly considering the idea, and Japan has promised to “listen carefully” to the US proposal, but refrained from committing,

    NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, in turn, said that the alliance had not received any official request to take part in any security missions in the Strait of Hormuz.

    Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif argued that the US had failed to create an allied naval coalition in the Persian Gulf because Washington is “alone in the world” and “countries that are its friends are too ashamed of being in a coalition” with the US.

    Vice Admiral Michael Gilday, Director of the Joint Staff, and nominee to become the Navy’s top admiral, for his part, insisted that the US should let its allies do most of the work of the “international maritime security framework” that Washington is trying to set up in the Gulf.

    The US had previously invited Germany, France, Britain,  Australia, Japan, Norway, Belgium, South Korea and other countries to join its coalition, in a move that comes after Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps seized the UK-flagged oil tanker Stena Impero in the Gulf last month over the vessel’s alleged violation of maritime rules.

    The seizure was preceded by the UK Royal Marines capturing the Iranian tanker Grace 1 near the Strait of Gibralatar earlier that month after the vessel allegedly violated EU sanctions. Tehran denies the accusations, and is describing the seizure as an act of “pure piracy” which “sets a dangerous precedent”.

    Related:

    UK to Send Nuclear Sub, Commandos to the Gulf After Tanker Seizure by Iran – Report
    Iran Pledges to Do Utmost to Ensure Security in Persian Gulf and Strait of Hormuz
    Pentagon to Escort US Vessels in Persian Gulf After Iran Seizes UK Tanker
    Iran Possesses Images of US Ships' Daily Movements in Persian Gulf Region – Navy Chief
    Tags:
    security, coalition, Iran, Dominic Raab, Mike Pompeo, Britain, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Sara Sampaio poses backstage during the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Pier 94 on 8 November 2018 in New York City.
    Behind the Scenes: Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show as You’ve Never Seen It Before
    Donald Trump keeps picking trade fights with China and expressing the utmost confidence that nothing can possibly go wrong.
    Currency Manipulation & Aid Misappropriation
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse