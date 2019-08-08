Register
09:49 GMT +308 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    The aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan

    US Aircraft Carrier Arrives in Philippines Amid Spiralling Tension With China

    © Flickr/ U.S. Pacific Fleet
    World
    Get short URL
    Svetlana Ekimenko
    138

    On 4 August at the start of a visit to the Asia-Pacific region, US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said he favoured deploying intermediate-range conventional missiles at various Asia-Pacific sites within months, and reportedly criticised China's "aggressive, destabilising behaviour" in the South China Sea.

    The USS Ronald Reagan, with other ships in its naval flotilla, including the guided-missile cruisers USS Chancellorsville and USS Antietam, anchored off the capital of the Philippines Wednesday, in its second port call in Manila in just over a year, reports the Rappler.

    The official purpose of the Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group visiting Manila is a break from patrol duty, offering the more than 5,000 crew some down time, with engagements planned with the Philippine Navy and social events highlighting bilateral ties.

    In a briefing on board the warship, the strike group's commander Rear Admiral Karl Thomas responded to journalists’ questions regarding the geopolitical tensions in the region, emphasising that part of Washington's response to the volatile situation is its naval presence.

    "The beauty of this aircraft carrier is that it provides a lot of security and stability to this region. It allows us to go out there and set an environment where these kinds of disputes can be solved in a peaceful manner," said Thomas.
    "Our goal is to allow folks to be able to sail and operate wherever international law allows and I think we do that fairly effectively," he added.

    US- China Tensions

    The visit of the US naval strike group comes against the backdrop of statements made by US Defense Secretary Mark Esper as he set out on a visit to the Asia-Pacific region.

    Esper said he wanted to deploy intermediate-range conventional missiles at various Asia-Pacific sites within months, as the US officially withdrew last week from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty. He also claimed China was destabilising the Indo-Pacific, and charged Beijing with “predatory economics”, “intellectual property theft” and “weaponizing the global commons”.

    “We firmly believe no one nation can or should dominate the Indo-Pacific and we are working alongside our allies and partners to address the region’s pressing security needs, Esper told reporters in Sydney, in statements that fed into the flames of already heightened tensions between Washington and Beijing as they wage an escalating trade war.

    China was swift to refute the US Defense Secretary’s claims that it was destabilising the Indo-Pacific region, dismissing the remarks as irresponsible blame shifting, and reiterated the purely defensive nature of Beijing’s military involvement.

    Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying blamed the US for grossly meddling in the affairs of Asia Pacific countries and attempting to drive a wedge between them by promoting so-called "Indo-Pacific strategy" while enhancing military deployment and strengthening military alliances in the region.

    South China Sea

    The Philippine government recently elevated its rhetoric aimed at China, with the Secretary of National Defense of the Philippines Delfin Lorenzana characterising China's actions in the West Philippine Sea as "bullying" and Manila openly admitting that it benefits from Washington's push for freedom of navigation in the South China Sea.

    USS Nimitz, USS Chosin, USS Sampson, and USS Pinkney in South China Sea (File)
    CC0
    USS Nimitz, USS Chosin, USS Sampson, and USS Pinkney in South China Sea (File)

    The South China Sea is one of the world’s busiest waterways, subject to a number of overlapping territorial disputes, involving the Philippines, Vietnam, China, Brunei, Taiwan and Malaysia, with China claiming over 80 percent.

    About 80 percent of China’s oil imports arrive via the Strait of Malacca, in Indonesia, and then sail across the South China Sea to reach China.

    The US regularly sends its military vessels to the area to carry out so-called “freedom of navigation” missions. Beijing sees these as provocative moves, and has urged Washington to stop the practice.

    Related:

    US Designating China as 'Currency Manipulator' Won't Greatly Affect Any Trade Intentions - Scholar
    Huawei to Invest £1.2bn in New Shanghai R&D Centre, Build 'Self-Reliance' Amid US Trade War on China
    Pompeo Urged to Block Beijing ‘Aggression’ in South China Sea - Democratic Senators
    Beijing Delivers New Ocean-Going Research Vessel to Disputed South China Sea Waters
    NATO’s Stoltenberg Charges China With ‘Coming Closer to Us’, Says Bloc to Beef Up Work With Partners
    Tags:
    Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF), Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF), South China Sea, South China Sea, Mark Esper, China, China, United States, aircraft carrier
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Sara Sampaio poses backstage during the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Pier 94 on 8 November 2018 in New York City.
    Behind the Scenes: Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show as You’ve Never Seen It Before
    Donald Trump keeps picking trade fights with China and expressing the utmost confidence that nothing can possibly go wrong.
    Currency Manipulation & Aid Misappropriation
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse