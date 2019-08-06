A private jet carrying the management of American singer and songwriter Alecia Moore, known as Pink, crash-landed in Denmark on Monday 5 August. Everyone on board managed to escape the blaze with no injuries.

A private Cessna 560XL that was carrying Pink’s management team, crash-landed next to the runway and burst into flames at Aarhus Airport in Denmark – the Daily Mail reported on 6 Tuesday.

“Pink personally was not on the plane, - Kristin Svendsen, who was Pink's ticket manager for her concert in Oslo, told VG on Monday, - but her manager was there - and several other tour members - but everything has gone well.”

The plane was traveling from Oslo, where the singer had performed the previous evening. It had 10 people on board, including British, American and Australian nationals.

Emergency crew rushed to the jet at 12.38 am to put out fire, after which the passengers were evacuated and taken to a hotel.

​The jet was then towed away from the crash site with no interruption to airport traffic, Danish police reported. The incident is now being investigated.

Pink has not commented on the crash yet, with her next performance in Horsens, Denmark still scheduled for 7 August, according to the official “Beautiful Trauma” tour page.

The singer became famous in the early 2000s. Her seventh album “Beautiful Trauma” was the third best-selling album globally in 2017.