In Memoriam: Fifth Anniversary of Russian Photojournalist Andrei Stenin's Death (Video)

Stenin, while on assignment in the conflict-torn region, stopped communicating with his editorial office on 5 August 2014. Two months later, it was announced that Stenin had been killed in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk Region on 6 August. The car he was driving was fired upon; its charred remains were found on the highway.

The photojournalist specialised in documenting the human side of accidents, riots, military interventions and armed conflicts. His work took him to some of the world's most dangerous places, including Syria, the Gaza Strip, Libya and Turkey, among other places. He received the Iskra mass media award in 2010 and the Silver Camera Award in 2010 and 2013.

In December 2014, Rossiya Segodnya organised the Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest under the patronage of the Russian National Commission for UNESCO. The contest is a major international platform for young photographers in Russia and around the world.