Toronto Police Chief Pledges More Resources Amid String of Shootings Over Weekend

Toronto, Canada was rocked by gun violence during the 3-day Civic Holiday weekend; a series of incidents resulted in 17 people being shot.

Reacting to the incidents, Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders said that there will be additional officers stationed in certain parts of the city amid shooting incidents.

“When I’ve got 13 people right now in the city that have been shot, that have a bullet in them, I’ve got concerns for that,” Saunders said, as quoted by local news outlet CP24.

“We will be putting additional resources in specific places that we think will help deter and reduce the gun violence that’s occurring in the city right now,” the Toronto Police Chief added.

Over the weekend, a series of shootings took place in the city. One of them occurred after the police chief's statement: a man sustained non-life-threatening injuries after he was shot near Flemington and Stockton roads.

​Earlier, an unknown man started shooting at a nightclub in the northern part of Toronto. Seven people were injured, CP24 stated, citing the police.

The incident occurred on Monday night at District 45, a nightclub. According to police, the condition of one of the victim has been assessed as critical. According to the club’s administration, about 250 people were inside during the shooting.

“When someone’s shooting with 100-plus people in a club, that’s not a good day for us,” Saunders stressed.

The first shooting incident happened on Saturday afternoon, when two male victims were found with gunshot wounds near Dufferin Street and Glen Long Avenue area.

Several other shootings incidents happened in the city over the weekend.