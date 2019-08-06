DPR Prosecution Identifies Presumable Suspects Behind Murder of Russian Journalist Stenin

DONETSK (Sputnik) - The General Prosecutor's Office of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) has established the presumable pool of people suspected of being involved in the murder of Sputnik photojournalist Andrei Stenin, the head of the office's department for media relations, Vladislav Sednev, said.

"Investigation into this case is underway. We have established the presumable pool of suspects. Their names and information about them are not disclosed in the interest of the investigation. We'll be able to name the suspects upon completing work on the case," Sednev told Sputnik.

He added that the DPR prosecution tentatively qualified Stenin's death as a premeditated murder.

"The indictment will contain the final qualification. Since the case has not been closed yet, there is no final qualification, while we tentatively qualify this as a premeditated murder. The probe will show whether this may be qualified as a terrorist attack or a violation of the laws and customs of war," Sednev explained.

Tuesday marks the fifth anniversary of Stenin's killing in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbass. The car the special photo correspondent was driving while on an editorial assignment was shot at and burned on the highway.

Stenin was posthumously awarded with the Order of Courage for the heroism that he showed in performing his professional duties.