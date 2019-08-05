Register
20:55 GMT +305 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    An EU flag flutters during an anti-Brexit demonstration outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain, January 28, 2019

    EU Bonds Drop As China Devalues Currency, Bracing For Escalating Trade War

    © REUTERS / Hannah Mckay
    World
    Get short URL
    0 20

    China and the European Union have both been accused of unfair trade practices by the Trump administration, while the EU has started to show signs of an economic slowdown as it prepares for a potential no-deal Brexit.

    Dutch and Irish government bond yields turned negative for the first time on Monday as euro zone yields plummeted amid the ongoing US-China trade war and rising concerns over a no-deal Brexit, according to London South East (LSE).

    The decline in European bond yields comes after Germany's yield curve turned negative for the first time on Friday.

    The fall in bond yields comes despite reports that the German economy faces a serious economic slowdown and even recession.

    According to Reuters, investors are allegedly turning to less risky assets following an escalation in the US-China trade conflict.

    Dutch 30-year bond yields fell to a low of -0.053%, making the entirety of the yield curve negative for the first time ever.

    Irish 10-year government bond yields also fell went negative at -0.005% as investors turned their attention from Brexit to more global concerns.

    Long-dated bonds maintained a positive performance, while most 30-year bond yields by 5 basis points.

    Despite being in the grip of political uncertainty, Italian and Spanish bonds also fell by 4 basis points, indicating a potential for Italy's economy to recover.

    This reflects a rise in business confidence in Italy, according to data from IHS Markit and the national statistics bureau (ISTAT). 

    Italy has had a tense relationship with the EU since the populist Five-Star/League coalition came to power and introduced budget proposals in breach of EU deficit rules.

    Despite accusations of artificially devaluing its currency, China allowed the yuan to fall below 7 per dollar for the first time in over a decade.

    Ten-year Bund yields also dropped a further 7 basis points on Monday morning to 0.053%

    Some analysts say that the collapse in yields indicate a decision by Chinese authorities to invest in Bunds rather than US Treasuries.

    "The CNY above 7 has triggered more risk off in global bonds which is why safe-haven bond yields have continued to fall,: said Rainer Guntermann, rates strategist at Commerzbank. 

    "There is speculation that the PBoC could intervene and buy bunds," added Guntermann. "If they were to slow the weakening of the CNY they would buy Treasuries, but in this situation they could switch towards Bunds," he added. 

    Both China and the EU have been the target of US sanctions with President Donald Trump claiming an unfair trade balance between the US and the two economic blocs.

    The Trump administration has threatened to impose increased tariffs on EU imports, to which the EU has responded by proposing tariffs of its own.

    The devaluation of the Chinese currency potentially provides an advantage to Chinese producers selling goods in the US.

     

    Related:

    China Will Not Devalue Yuan to End Trade War With US
    China Yuan Falls Below 7 to US Dollar Over Trade War - Reports
    Trump Slams China's Move to Lower Yuan Price as 'Major Violation' That Will Weaken Beijing
    Tags:
    trade war, bonds, China, European Union
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Sara Sampaio poses backstage during the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Pier 94 on 8 November 2018 in New York City.
    Behind the Scenes: Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show as You’ve Never Seen It Before
    No Empathy for Elijah
    No Empathy for Elijah
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse