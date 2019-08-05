Germany Refuses to Join US-Led Naval Coalition to Counter Iran: 'We Want European Mission'

The statement comes shortly after Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif told reporters on Monday that the US, which is “alone in the world” had failed to create an allied naval coalition in the Persian Gulf.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has reaffirmed Berlin's unwillingness to join a US-led maritime mission in the Strait of Hormuz.

“At the moment the Britons would rather join an American mission. We won't do that. We want a European mission”, Maas pointed out.

At the same time, he added that the matter remains on the table but that convincing the EU to conduct such a mission will take time.

He spoke after Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif stated earlier on Monday that the US had failed to create an allied naval coalition in the Persian Gulf.

"Today, the United States is alone in the world and cannot create a coalition [in the Gulf]. Countries that are its friends are too ashamed of being in a coalition with them", he pointed out.

The statement followed last week’s remarks by Brigadier General Yadollah Javani, the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) deputy commander, that a US military maritime coalition in the Persian Gulf will “definitely go to rack and ruin and fail to materialize”, just like the previous ones did.

