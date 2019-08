NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg is holding a press conference at the alliance headquarters in Brussels after the United States officially withdrew from the 1987 Intermediate Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty earlier in the day.

The INF accord, which prohibited the deployment of ground-based nuclear weapons with a range of 500 to 5,500 km, was terminated on 2 August at the initiative of Washington, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

At the same time, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo claimed that Russia was responsible for the termination of the treaty.

Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!