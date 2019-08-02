Sanctions Against Iran Effective, US to 'Enforce Them' Everywhere - Pompeo

On Firday, Pompeo said at a regional youth leadership program in the Thai capital of Bangkok that Washington would continue to enforce sanctions against Iran.

US-Iran relations have deteriorated since President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew the United States from the 2015 nuclear agreement with Iran last spring. The United States proclaimed it intends to bring down Iran’s sale of oil to zero and re-introduced sanctions on almost all major sectors of the Iranian economy.

On Wednesday, the US Treasury Department imposed sanctions against Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Zarif.

The Treasury said Wednesday that all assets that Zarif might have in the United States would be blocked and threatened people and entities who engage in transactions with the diplomat with penalties.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry said sanctions only proved US weakness. Zarif took to Twitter on Thursday to deny having any property interests outside of Iran and thank the United States for considering him a "huge threat to your agenda".

Zarif was one of the architects of the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which coordinated the descaling of Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for gradually lifting sanctions against the country.

US President Donald Trump has also issued an executive order authorizing sanctions on officials associated with Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Al Husseini Khamenei.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Thursday called the United States' sanctions against Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif "childish" and noted that they contradict Washington's claims that it is ready to negotiate with Tehran.

