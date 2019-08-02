UN Security Council to Hold Political Meeting on Syria in August

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The UN Security Council is hopeful of being able to convene in August for the consultations on the political situation in Syria, Security Council President and Polish Ambassador to the United Nations Joanna Wronecka said at a press briefing.

The meeting to address the political settlement of the conflict in Syria was scheduled to be held on 25 July but was canceled due to the inability of the main briefer, UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen to participate.

"We will also have consultations on the [political situation in] the Middle East, Syria, let’s hope, because Mr. Pedersen had an accident, so we will see", Wronecka said on Thursday.

According to the Security Council’s monthly program of work, the meeting on the Syrian political dossier will be held on 19 August.

Responding to whether Pedersen will brief the Council in August, Wronecka said, "We would like to have him, but it depends on his personal, of course, decision".

In July, Pedersen's office said that he would have to limit his work and avoid traveling in the near future over an eye injury.

The settlement process for the Syrian conflict, which broke out in 2011, has been discussed on a number of international platforms, such as those in Geneva and the Kazakh capital, which convene regularly, as well as in the Syrian National Dialogue Congress in Russia's Sochi.

Russia, Turkey and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in the conflict. Russia carries out humanitarian operations across the country on a regular basis and helps Damascus provide safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.