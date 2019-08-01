Iranian President Says 'Childish' Sanctions on Zarif Show US 'Afraid' of Foreign Minister

The United States imposed restricions on Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Wednesday, with a senior official saying that Washington would not consider him a primary point of contact if it were to negotiate a new nuclear deal with Tehran.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has ridiculed the United States for its "childish" sanctions on the country's Foreign Minister Javad Zarif following its proposal of unconditional talks.

Rouhani suggested that the move showed that Washington was "afraid" of the top Iranian diplomat, echoing a comment by Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi, who earlier said that Washington feared Zarif's negotiating skills.

"The peak of stupidity and inconsistency of America's leaders is at a point where they don't recognize Dr. Zarif as being influential in Iran's policy but with the ultimate ignorance they sanction him! The Americans have a strong fear of the logic of Dr. Zarif and his negotiating skills", Mousavi said.

The US Department of the Treasury announced on Wednesday that Washington had introduced sanctions against Zarif, while a senior presidential administration official claimed that the United States would not recongise Zarif's role in potential negotiations of a new nuclear agreement with Tehran.

Reacting to the move, the foreign minister sarcastically tweeted, "Thank you for considering me such a huge threat to your agenda".

The US' reason for designating me is that I am Iran's "primary spokesperson around the world"

Is the truth really that painful?

It has no effect on me or my family, as I have no property or interests outside of Iran.

Thank you for considering me such a huge threat to your agenda. — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) 31 июля 2019 г.

