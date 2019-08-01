Putin, Trump Discuss Russia-US Trade Ties - Report

US President Donald Trump spoke by telephone to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday to offer assistance in fighting Siberian wildfires, the Kremlin said in a statement.

The White House later confirmed the call and said that the two leaders also discussed trade, according to Bloomberg.

Putin and Trump spoke over the phone at the initiative of the US president late on Wednesday.

"The US president has offered Russia help in fighting wildfires in Siberia. The Russian president expressed his sincere gratitude for such a caring attitude and the offer of help and support. Putin noted that Russia would use it if necessary […] The Russian president assessed this move on the part of the US president as a guarantee of the future restoration of full-fledged bilateral relations," the Kremlin’s press service said.

"The Russian and US presidents have agreed to continue contacts by telephone and in person", according to the Kremlin press service.

Relations between the two countries significantly deteriorated in 2014 under US President Barack Obama after a crisis broke out in Ukraine.

Expressing its disagreement with Russia's actions during the crisis, Washington imposed sanctions on Moscow. Since then, the United States has tightened its restrictive measures against Russia and introduced new ones, following accusations of Russia's alleged cyberattacks and meddling in the 2016 presidential campaign. Moscow has repeatedly denied the allegations.

Obama's successor, US President Donald Trump, has many times said that he would like the US-Russian relations to improve and has expressed his intention to develop cooperation in various areas of mutual interests. Moscow has also repeatedly expressed its readiness to cooperate with Washington to strengthen strategic stability.