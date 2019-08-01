Twitter Declines to Comment on Russian Embassy in Syria Account Suspension

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Twitter due to privacy and security reasons will not comment on why the Russian Embassy in Syria’s account was suspended, spokesperson Ian Plunkett said.

"We do not comment on individual accounts for privacy and security reasons" Plunkett said on Wednesday. The official said the account is now functioning.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the Russian Embassy in Syria confirmed that the account was operating again.

The Russian Foreign Ministry in a statement called the move an act of censorship and a violation of freedom of speech.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Foreign Ministry published a screenshot of the embassy's blocked account.

The suspension happened after the embassy posted a video debunking allegations by the Syria Civil Defence volunteer organization, also known as the White Helmets, regarding Russia's military presence in Syria’s Idlib province.

Idlib is controlled mainly by Hayat Tahrir Sham terorrist group and remains Syria's last opposition stronghold.

Government forces are fighting to take back the territory with support from Russia as part of a counterterrorism operation. The province borders Turkey, which participated in joint efforts with Moscow to set up a ceasefire regime there.

The Syrian and Russian governments have repeatedly accused the White Helmets of staging provocations involving chemical weapons to justify foreign interventions and the presence of foreign forces in Syria.

*Hayat Tahrir Sham is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.