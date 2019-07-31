The Japanese corporation has threatened to increase the price of PlayStations if the United States raises tariffs on console parts as part of its trade war with China, according to The Wall Street Journal referring to a statement by Sony's financial director Hiroki Totoki.

As the newspaper notes, most of the PlayStation consoles are made by Sony contractors in China. The company has already warned Washington about a possible price increase. Hiroki Totoki, in an interview with the newspaper, said raising tariffs on Chinese electronic goods will ultimately impact the United States.

According to the newspaper, Sony has not yet decided to raise prices and is still exploring various options for responding to the tariff increase.

In May, the United States intensified the trade war when it imposed a 25 per cent tariff on a further $200 billion worth of Chinese goods. China, in turn, pledged to retaliate by hiking tariffs on $60 billion worth of US imports in June.