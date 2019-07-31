Neymar's Playboy Model 'Ex-Girlfriend' Crashes Lamborghini Into Pool While Driving in Heels (Video)

A Serbian Playboy model who has reportedly dated Brazil and PSG star Neymar has revealed how her choice of footwear got her into trouble in the French Riviera.

Soraja Vucelic has shared a clip of a seemingly damaged blue Lamborghini being retrieved from a swimming pool with harnesses.

The 32-year-old reality show star captioned the clip: “When your high heel slips from the brake and the Lambo ends up in the pool.”

The “incident” was likely staged for a clip or a movie, as filming equipment can be seen set up at the scene.

Vucelic, who was crowned Serbian Playboy’s Playmate of the Year in 2011, has built a massive Instagram audience of more than 350,000 followers.

She studied psychology at the University of Belgrade and started modelling at 19. She gained popularity as a participant of the Serbian reboot of the reality TV show Big Brother, coming in fifth and sixth in 2011 and 2013, respectively.

Back in 2014, she was reported by Serbian tabloids to have had a romantic relationship with football star Neymar, and now is rumoured to be engaged to an unknown Russian man of means.