Anger at ‘Palpably Stupid Sacrilege’ as UK Cathedral Turned Into Crazy Golf Course

Rochester Cathedral in south east England was founded in the seventh century, although the current building dates back to 1080. It has survived fires and civil wars. But it has never played host to crazy golf…until now.

Christians around the world have reacted angrily after a historic cathedral in Kent was converted into a nine-hole golf course.

The Church of England has been heavily criticised on Twitter for the temporary conversion of the cathedral’s nave, a project run in partnership with the Rochester Bridge Trust.

Great to see how popular the Bridges Adventure Golf Course in @RochesterCathed is. We designed the course to inspire people to learn about bridges 🌉 ⛳️ pic.twitter.com/roiPvf6dnp — Rochester Bridge (@RochesterBridge) July 27, 2019

​The crazy golf course is proving popular with bored children during the school summer holidays but has outraged churchgoers locally and on social media.

It is not the first time the Church of England has enraged traditionalists - Peterborough Cathedral is hosting a gin and rum festival next month while a helter-skelter will be installed in Norwich Cathedral.

Rochester Cathedral was founded in AD 604. It survived the Norman Conquest, 2 fires in the 12th century, and several rounds of pillaging. St. William of Perth is buried there. And now... https://t.co/APqFadYVfx — Angela Morabito (@AngelaLMorabito) July 28, 2019

​Anglican leaders say the number of people attending church has fallen by 20 percent in recent decades.

Defending the decision, the Reverend Rachel Phillips, Canon for Mission and Growth at Rochester Cathedral, said: “For over 1,400 years, Rochester Cathedral has been a centre of learning for the community. By temporarily installing an educational adventure golf course we aim to continue that mission, giving people the opportunity to learn while they take part in a fun activity, in what for many might be a previously unvisited building.”

At what point does an act of sacrilege become so palpably stupid that the act itself is proof against adequate reason being possessed by the agent so as to excuse from moral a/o criminal liability? I ask because I think Rochester Cathedral authorities might have found that point. — Edward Peters (@canonlaw) July 28, 2019

​The crazy golf course is based on local bridges and each of the nine holes is based on a local riverspan, including the original Roman bridge at Rochester and the Queen Elizabeth II Bridge at Dartford.