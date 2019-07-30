US Astronaut Captures Destruction of Progress MS-11 Spacecraft From ISS (Photo)

American astronaut Nick Hague filmed the destruction of the Progress MS-11 cargo ship in the atmosphere from the International Space Station (ISS).
The Progress MS-11 spacecraft departed from the ISS at 13:44 Moscow time. It was de-orbited at 16:50, entered the atmosphere and collapsed. At 17:32, unburned elements of its structure fell into the South Pacific.
Said goodbye to Progress 72 today to make room for 73P showing up on Wednesday. Caught this shot of it during reentry. It looked like a big firework that lasted minutes – flickering, sparking, and pulsing with brightness before it faded into the darkness. pic.twitter.com/Pfs98eTKPp— Nick Hague (@AstroHague) July 29, 2019
All comments
Show new comments (0)