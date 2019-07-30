Iranian Ship That Caused Tehran-Brasilia Spat Departs From Brazil After Refuelling

Earlier, Brazilian state-owned oil and gas company Petrobras refused to provide fuel for two Iranian ships that had been standing, loaded with grain, in the southern port of Paranagua since the beginning of June, amid US sanctions against Tehran.

According to the port of Paranagua, the Iranian ship 'Bavand' set sail from Brazil after receiving fuel from Petroleo Brasileiro.

Another Iranian ship, the Termeh, set sail from Paranagua Port two days ago and will stop at the Brazilian port of Imbituba, where it will pick up a load of corn before returning to Iran.

Recently, Brazil's Chief Justice Dias Toffoli ordered the state-run oil company Petrobras to provide fuel to Iranian vessels carrying grain.

The ships had been waiting off the coast of the southern state of Parana since early June, as Brazil's state oil company refused to refuel them due to US sanctions on Iran.

The incident occurred amid an Iranian standoff with the UK, prompted by the seizure of an Iranian oil tanker in Gibraltar after it was suspected of carrying oil to Syria in violation of EU sanctions.

In turn, Tehran denied the allegations, and later the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps captured the UK oil tanker Stena Impero.

The US-Iran relations have been in a downward spiral since the scrapping of the Iran Nuclear Deal by the Trump administration. Iran later announced that it would exceed the limits on enrichment set out in the JCPOA.