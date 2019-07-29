Slack Messenger Down in Europe, America and Japan - Reports

On Sunday 29 July, users of the Slack messaging software from Europe, the US and Japan reported that they were experiencing problems using the service.
If you use slack and you don't know by now.. it is down :-( pic.twitter.com/haKdhtG8FA— E_Brain_Solutions (@EbrainSolutions) July 29, 2019
Grrr #Slack is down.....— Sheetal Jaitly (@SheetalJaitly) July 29, 2019
Happy Monday, Slack is down https://t.co/tHUEx7Gcdq pic.twitter.com/Hk6QXmQ16D— Tech Rendezvous (@techrdv) July 29, 2019
According to Downdetector service, there have been 2137 reports about problems with the application with the most common issues related to connectivity.
The company's account that reports on the status of Slack stated that their team is working to fix the problem.
We're very sorry for the trouble — the team is on the case and working hard to get things back to normal. All updates will be posted here: https://t.co/Xfm3f0QC41— Slack (@SlackHQ) July 29, 2019
Slack is a corporate messenger that was launched in 2014. Nearly 1.1 million people use the tool every day. "Slack" is an acronym for "Searchable Log of All Conversation and Knowledge."
