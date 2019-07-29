Venezuela to Go to UN Over Violations of Its Airspace by US - Foreign Minister

BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) - Caracas intends to go to the United Nations in connection with violations of the Venezuela-controlled airspace by the United States, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza said.

"As we have stated, the administration [of US President Donald] Trump admits that he is violating the airspace controlled by Venezuela ... There is no doubt about their bad intentions. We’ll go to the UN," he tweeted late Sunday.

On Saturday, the Strategic Command Operations of Venezuela, a branch of the country's armed forces said that the US planes entered the airspace controlled by Venezuela.

This was not the first case of a violation of the airspace of Venezuela over the past few days by the US aircraft. Earlier in the week, the country's Defence Ministry said that those incidents could be regarded as a serious threat.

Venezuela has been suffering from an acute political crisis since January when US-backed Juan Guaido proclaimed himself interim president in a bid to oust Nicolas Maduro after the latter's re-election. The United States and its allies, including many EU nations, have swiftly recognized Guaido's self-nomination, while Russia and China, among others, have voiced their support for Maduro as the country’s only legitimate president.