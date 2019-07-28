Hungarian Swimmer Arrested on Harassment Charge at World Championships – Police

Hungarian swimmer Tamas Kenderesi was competing at the world championships in Gwangju, some 330 km south of Seoul, and was questioned over a nightclub incident, Reuters has reported, citing a local police official.

Police in South Korea have prevented Hungarian swimmer and Olympic bronze medallist Tamas Kenderesi from leaving the country after he was charged with sexual harassment, Reuters says, quoting local authorities.

A Hungarian team official confirmed that the athlete had been questioned, before being released and returned to the Athletes Village.

According to the police, Kenderesi will not be allowed to leave South Korea for the next 10 days.

The 22-year old has denied the allegation, according to the Yonhap News Agency.

Kenderesi finished last in the final of the men’s 200 metres butterfly at the World Aquatics Championships in Gwangju on 24 July.