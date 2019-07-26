At the meeting between foreign ministers of the association, which includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, the officials will discuss strategic cooperation between the countries and make preparations for the 11th BRICS Summit, which is scheduled to take place in Brasilia in November.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is giving a speech after a meeting of the BRICS Council of Foreign Ministers in the city of Rio de Janeiro.

All BRICS countries support the Oslo process for a peaceful resolution to the internal conflict in Venezuela, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said after a BRICS ministerial meeting.

"We have reiterated our support for the so-called Oslo process... we have a clear stance that is outlined in the joint statement that applies to all conflicts - only a peaceful, political, diplomatic resolution involving all interested parties", Lavrov told reporters.

The foreign ministers of BRICS member states have expressed concern over the increased tensions in the Gulf region and stressed the need to achieve a peaceful political solution.

The statement comes amid a worrying escalation in the Gulf over a standoff between the United States and Iran more than a year after Washington pulled out of a landmark nuclear deal with Tehran and reinstated wide-ranging sanctions targeting key sectors of the Iranian economy.

The situation in the region has been further exacerbated by a series of tanker attacks, including a May incident in the Gulf of Oman involving four commercial ships.