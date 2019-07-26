US Secretary of State Calls Saudi Arabia Partner in Pushing Back Against Iran

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States will do its utmost to continue its partnership with Saudi Arabia on countering Iran's activities, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in an interview released late on Thursday.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran is a real threat, and the Saudis are partners in pushing back against them. We're going to continue to do all we can to partner with them", Pompeo said in an interview with the broadcaster Fox News.

US President Donald Trump in multiple letters to Congress said earlier in the week he had rejected resolutions calling to prohibit weapons transfers to Saudi Arabia, among other countries, which, according to Pompeo, was a positive signal to Riyadh.

"It sends a message to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia that we're with them and that we're going to support them and that they are a good ally in keeping Americans safe. That was the message", Pompeo stressed.

The statement comes amid escalating tensions around Iran. According to media reports, Washington plans to send five hundred troops to the Prince Sultan Air Base, located to the east of the Saudi capital, citing possible a threat from Iran.

In the meantime, Riyadh has also called on the international community to deter Iran after the latter seized a UK-flagged tanker, the Stena Impero, in the Strait of Hormuz. The incident occurred after UK Marines boarded and helped to detain an Iranian supertanker off Gibraltar on 4 July.