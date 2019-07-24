The incident occurred in the Çankaya district of the Turkish capital, the gunman was reportedly a neighbour of the diplomat.

Undersecretary of the Belarusian Embassy in Turkey Alexander Poganshev was wounded by two shots in Ankara, Hurriyet reports. The diplomat was seriously injured and has been delivered to hospital.

According to media report, the perpetrator is a Turkish national and a neighbour of the diplomat. The gunman, who is also retired military man, was reportedly mentally-ill and killed himself after the attack.

The Belarusian Foreign Ministry later confirmed that Poganshev, a counsellor on Administrative issues at the Belarusian embassy in Ankara, was in serious condition after suffering a gunshot wound.

"An employee of the Belarusian embassy was returning home with his child when he was shot by a mentally unbalanced Turkish citizen. He is now in a serious condition and is receiving medical assistance,” Anatoly Glaz, the ministry's spokesperson, told Sputnik.