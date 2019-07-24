US Imposes Visa Restrictions on Individuals 'Undermining Democracy in Nigeria' - State Dept

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States has started imposing visa restrictions on individuals who are allegedly undermining democratic processes in Nigeria, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a statement on Tuesday.

"In a January 24 statement, the US government said that we would consider consequences - including visa restrictions - for individuals responsible for undermining the Nigerian democratic process or for organizing election-related violence," Ortagus said. "To that end, the Secretary of State is imposing visa restrictions on Nigerians believed to be responsible for, or complicit in, undermining democracy in Nigeria."

The United States has imposed visa restrictions on those believed to have undermined the democratic process throughout #Nigeria’s 2019 elections. The U.S. remains committed to working with President Buhari to strengthen Nigeria’s democracy and improve respect for #HumanRights. — Morgan Ortagus (@statedeptspox) July 23, 2019

According to the spokesperson, the announced actions are not directed at the people of Nigeria or the newly-elected government, but are specific to certain individuals.