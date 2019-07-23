Libya Seizes Italian Vessel in Gulf of Sirte - Report

Libya, which descended into civil war in 2011 after militants supported by NATO warplanes overthrew the government, has been struggling to combat armed gangs and criminal groupings which have advantage of the chaos.

A Libyan motor launch boat has seized an Italian fishing trawler in the Gulf of Sirte, the Italian foreign ministry has said, Italy's ANSA wire service has reported.

Rome has instructed Italy's ambassador to Libya to "work promptly with the utmost efficacy to ensure the correct treatment and rapid release of the crew and the vessel...which has been forced to head for Misrata," the ministry said.

The cause of the seizure is being clarified, although the foreign ministry said it was "likely linked to fishing activities, in waters which are defined as high risk."

Control over Misrata is thought to be split between the Government of National Accord, the Italian and UN-recognised Libyan government, and local forces.

