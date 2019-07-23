Register
14:49 GMT +323 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Oil tanks are seen at a Sinopec plant in Hefei

    China Tells US to ‘Stop Its Random and Illegal Sanctions’ Amid Iranian Oil Trade Row

    © REUTERS / Jianan Yu
    World
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Earlier, after the publication of a Bloomberg story accusing China of bypassing US sanctions on Iranian oil imports by putting these imports in bonded storage, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced that the US would slap sanctions against a Chinese oil trading firm and its CEO.

    Beijing strongly condemns the new US sanctions against one of its energy companies and considers them a violation of international law, a Foreign Ministry spokeswoman has announced.

    “We urge the US to correct this wrongdoing and stop its illegal sanctions on companies and individuals,” foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said Tuesday.

    “The US has neglected the legitimate rights of all countries and randomly applies sanctions; this is a violation of international law,” Hua added.

    Reiterating China’s “consistent” and “resolute” opposition to the US’s “unilateral sanctions” on Iran, the spokeswoman noted that “the Chinese side has repeatedly stressed that energy cooperation between Iran and the international community falls within the framework of international law and is reasonable and legitimate, and must be respected and protected.”

    Hua also promised that China would “take all necessary measures to firmly safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of its enterprises and individuals.” She did not specify what these measures might be.

    On Monday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced that Washington would be imposing sanctions on Chinese oil trader Zhuhai Zhengrong Ltd and its chief executive officer Youmin Li for the company’s alleged violation of US restrictions on Iranian crude oil imports. Pompeo said the sanctions would be applied as part of the US’s “maximum pressure campaign,” which seeks to bring Iranian oil exports down “to zero” in a bid to cripple the country’s economy.

    Earlier, Bloomberg reported that China, which has continued to accept Iranian oil-laden tankers at its ports in spite of the US restrcitions, was hoarding this oil at terminals at its ports, but not clearing it through customs, thereby apparently allowing it to formally avoid violating US sanctions. According to the business news resource, at least a dozen tankers with a combined carrying capacity of over 20 million barrels of Iranian crude oil were now on route to China, or idling off the country’s coast.

    China is the only major traditional importer of Iranian oil not to bow to US sanctions pressure after Washington scrapped sanctions waivers on imports given to Beijing and half a dozen other countries. Before US sanctions snapped into place, China depended on Iranian supplies for about 20 percent of its total oil imports.

    Earlier this month, US officials told US media that the State Department was considering making an exception for China in its energy sanctions strategy, because there wasn’t much Washington could do “if China says, ‘Screw you’.”

    US energy sanctions against Iran were part of a package of measures applied by Washington against Tehran following the US withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal in May 2018. The deal’s other signatories have tried to save it by offering Iran ways to bypass the US restrictions and continue trading with the world, but Tehran has so far accused these countries of not doing enough to help ease the US pressure. In May 2019, Iran announced that it would begin gradually reducing its commitments to the nuclear deal until a solution was found.

    Related:

    UK: Iran to Pay the Price of 'Larger Western Military Presence Off Its Coast’ Over Tanker Seizure
    Trump Says Negotiating Deal With Iran 'Getting Harder'
    Iran Issues Message to Boris Johnson on Seizure of UK Tanker, Blames US for Orchestrating Incident
    UK-Iran Tensions Over British Oil Tanker Seizure Plays Into Hands of Hawks in Trump Team - Scholar
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A girl wearing a national costume takes part in the Russian Field festival of Slavic art at Kolomenskoye Park in Moscow.
    Festival of Slavic Art: Traditional Food and Music in Moscow Park
    #RickyRenunciaYa
    RickyRenunciaYa
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse