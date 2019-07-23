Register
14:49 GMT +323 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson (File)

    Boris Johnson To Become UK Prime Minister As He Wins Tory Vote

    © AFP 2019 / JUSTIN TALLIS
    World
    Get short URL
    729

    Theresa May became Tory party leader in 2016 but has failed in her most important task - to deliver Brexit. The party’s 160,000 members have now voted for a new leader to replace her.

    Boris Johnson has been elected leader of Britain’s ruling Conservative Party after defeating his rival, Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt.

    The former Mayor of London, famous for his mop of blonde hair and political and linguistic gaffes, promised Tory members he would deliver Brexit before 31 October, despite a seemingly interminable stalemate in Parliament.

    Mr Johnson won 92,153 votes, compared to 46,656 for Mr Hunt.

    ​Mr Johnson will replace Theresa May in 10 Downing Street later on Tuesday, 23 July, and will set about reshuffling his Cabinet.

    In his first speech as leader, Mr Johnson paid tribute to Mrs May and then moved on to describe what the future holds.

    He said many people will question the wisdom of him becoming the Tory party leader and prime minister.

    Mr Johnson said: "No one party has a monopoly on wisdom but you will see that we Conservatives have had the best insight to human nature...and time again it is to us that the people have turned."

    He said: "I say to all the doubters, we are going to get energised and we are going to get Brexit done."

    ​Mr Johnson said: "We are going to unite this incredible country."

    Commenting on Brexit, he said there was a need to reconcile the desire for free trade and the desire for democratic self-government. 

    But Scotland's First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, reacted angrily: "Scotland did not vote for Brexit, or for the current Tory government - and certainly not for Boris Johnson as Prime Minister. All of this underlines the need for Scotland to have the right to determine our own future."

    ​​The Chancellor of the Exchequer, Philip Hammond, and Justice Secretary, David Gauke, both said they would resign if Mr Johnson won the contest.

    Mr Johnson may decide to retain his rival, Jeremy Hunt, in the Foreign Office to maintain consistency and stability at a time when Britain is engaged in a diplomatic crisis with Iran over the British-flagged tanker Stena Impero.

    Iran's Foreign Minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, congratulated Boris Johnson on Tuesday, 23 July, and said Iran was not seeking confrontation in the Gulf.

    Mrs May stepped down after repeatedly failing to get Parliament to ratify her Brexit deal.

    Mr Johnson has promised to push through a “no deal” Brexit if he cannot renegotiate a new deal with the European Union, despite fears Tory rebels will ally with Labour and the Liberal Democrats to block a no deal Brexit in Parliament.

    ​The EU has repeatedly said it will not revive talks on the withdrawal deal and Mr Johnson will be forced to engage all his legendary charm to get French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and other European leaders to budge.

    ​Last month Mr Johnson told TalkRadio: “We will of course be pushing our plan into action, and getting ready to come out on 31 October, come what may ... do or die.”

    ​The Tories are only able to govern at the moment because of the backing of 10 Democratic Unionist Party MPs from Northern Ireland and they are urging Mr Johnson to renegotiate the “Irish backstop” part of Mrs May’s deal, which they fear makes Northern Ireland a separate entity from mainland Britain.

    ​If he is unable to get a new Brexit withdrawal deal and cannot push through a no deal Brexit, Mr Johnson will have little choice but to call a General Election, although many Tory MPs fear they would lose their seats to Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party or to the Liberal Democrats, who are now the party of Remainers and have a new leader, Jo Swinson, who was chosen on Monday 22 July.

    Mrs May, 62, has said she intends to stay on as Conservative MP for Maidenhead but is likely to go down in history as Britain's worst prime minister in recent memory. 

    She congratulated Mr Johnson on his victory and said she would give him her "full support from the back benches".

    Tags:
    Conservative Party, prime minister, Theresa May, Jeremy Hunt, Boris Johnson
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A girl wearing a national costume takes part in the Russian Field festival of Slavic art at Kolomenskoye Park in Moscow.
    Festival of Slavic Art: Traditional Food and Music in Moscow Park
    #RickyRenunciaYa
    RickyRenunciaYa
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse