New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, 41, has faced harsh criticism over a video he recently posted showing himself and his 6-year-old daughter jumping off a waterfall. Many netizens accused Brady of being an irresponsible father.

Last week, Tom Brady shared a video on Instagram which features himself and his six-year-old daughter Vivian, jumping off a cliff in Costa Rica while holding hands. The football star wrote the following caption:

"If Vivi is going to be an Olympic champion one day, it probably won't be in synchronized diving. Daddy always gives her a 10 though!"

The video has prompted a considerable amount of criticism from Brady's friends and colleagues as well as from ordinary people, who accused him of taking unnecessary risks.