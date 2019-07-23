Last week, Tom Brady shared a video on Instagram which features himself and his six-year-old daughter Vivian, jumping off a cliff in Costa Rica while holding hands. The football star wrote the following caption:
"If Vivi is going to be an Olympic champion one day, it probably won't be in synchronized diving. Daddy always gives her a 10 though!"
The video has prompted a considerable amount of criticism from Brady's friends and colleagues as well as from ordinary people, who accused him of taking unnecessary risks.
