13:17 GMT +323 July 2019
    Air-to-air refuelling of Tupolev Tu-95MS

    South Korea Summons Russian Deputy Ambassador Over Alleged Airspace Violation

    CC BY-SA 3.0 / Alex Beltyukov / Air-to-air refuelling of Tupolev Tu-95MS
    World
    0 39

    Earlier, South Korea's Defence Ministry claimed that Russian military aircraft had violated its airspace and said that the incident prompted ROK jets to fire 'warning shots' at the alleged intruders. The Russian Defence Ministry forcefully denied that any violation had taken place, and accused the South Korean jets of "unprofessional" behaviour.

    South Korea's Foreign Ministry has summoned Russia's Deputy Ambassador to South Korea to express "deep concerns" over Tuesday's alleged incident involving the violation of South Korean airspace by a pair of Russian Tu-95MS strategic bombers and an A-50 airborne early warning and control aircraft, the ministry has said.

    According to the ministry, the Russian Embassy's Deputy Chief of Mission Maxim Volkov was summoned and told that "the intrusion of a Russian military aircraft into Korean airspace not only damages relations of friendship and trust between the two countries, but is contrary to international norms."

    Earlier, the Republic of Korea's Ministry of National Defence accused the Russian warplanes of violating its airspace, and reported that the South Korean Air Force F-15 and F-16 fighter jets scrambled to intercept the planes had fired flares and hundreds of warning shots as the Russian A-50 had violated the country's airspace over the Sea of Japan on two separate occasions. The chief of South Korea's National Security Office said Seoul saw the situation as "an extremely serious one," and warned that "if such behaviour" was "repeated, we will introduce much tougher measures."

    The Russian Defence Ministry responded to South Korea's claims by stating that the Tu-95s and the A-50 "did not deviate" from their flight paths, and by noting that the planes were operating in full compliance with international regulations. The military accused the South Korean fighters of carrying out "unprofessional" maneuvers, and said their behaviour had posed a threat to the Russian planes' safety. The MoD also disputed the South Korean side's claims that 'warning shots' had been fired, saying this did not take place.

    Japan Also Scrambled Planes During Incident

    Later Tuesday, Japan's Self-Defence Forces said that they too had scrambled aircraft to intercept the Russian aircraft, as well as Chinese H-6 bomber aircraft operating nearby. Earlier in the day, Tokyo blasted the South Korean military for the intercept of the Russian planes, saying the airspace in question was Japanese territory, and lodging a protest against both Seoul and Moscow.

    "Takeshima is Japan's territory," Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono told reporters on Tuesday, referring to a contested series of small islets in the Sea of Japan which South Korea calls Dokdo-ri.

    "It is Japan that shoult take action against the Russian plane that entered its airspace. It is incompatible with Japan's stance that South Korea takes steps on that," Kono stressed.

    Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga later said that the ROK warplanes' firing of warning shots was "absolutely unacceptable," and added that Tokyo had appealed to both Russia and South Korea, "strongly" requesting "the prevention of a recurrence."

    China: ROK's Korea Air Defence Identification Zone 'Not Territorial Airspace'

    In addition to its protest against Russia, South Korea's Foreign Ministry also summoned Chinese Ambassador Qiu Guohong. Earlier, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said that South KOrea's 'air defence identification zone' (ADIZ), which partly overlaps with areas of China's own ADIZ, was not territorial airspace, and that all countries thus have the right to move through the airspance.

    DETAILS TO FOLLOW

    Votre message a été envoyé!
