Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister to Submit Rouhani’s Letter to Macron – Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has left Iran for Paris to submit a letter of President Hassan Rouhani to French President Emmanuel Macron, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said.

“Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has left for Paris as a special presidential envoy. During this trip he will submit a letter of Rouhani to French President Emmanuel Macron,” Mousavi wrote on his Twitter page on late Monday.

🇮🇷سید عباس عراقچی معاون سیاسی وزیر امور خارجه کشورمان به عنوان نماینده ویژه رئیس جمهور عازم پاریس شد. وی در این سفر پیام مکتوب دکتر روحانی را تسلیم امانوئل مکرون رئیس جمهور فرانسه خواهد کرد. — S.A MOUSAVI (@SAMOUSAVI9) July 22, 2019

He provided no details of the letter.

The visit will be made amid tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, which escalated on Friday when the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps seized the UK oil tanker Stena Impero over what it described as a breach of international maritime regulations.

France along with the United Kingdom, Germany and some other countries has condemned the tanker’s seizure.