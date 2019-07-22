Afghanistan Would be Wiped Off Face of Earth in 10 Days, but Trump Doesn't Want to Kill 10mln People

The Trump administration has been trying to achieve a deal with the Taliban on the US military withdrawal from Afghanistan.

"I could win that war in a week. Afghanistan would be wiped off the face of the earth... literally in 10 days”, Trump said on Monday, as he met with Pakistani PM Imran Khan at the White House.

“I don’t want to go that route,” the president added. “I don’t want to kill 10 million people.”, the US president added.

Trump's meeting with Khan was intended to improve relations between the two countries which have been negatively impacted by the conflict in Afghanistan.

MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW