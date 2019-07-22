"I could win that war in a week. Afghanistan would be wiped off the face of the earth... literally in 10 days”, Trump said on Monday, as he met with Pakistani PM Imran Khan at the White House.
“I don’t want to go that route,” the president added. “I don’t want to kill 10 million people.”, the US president added.
Trump's meeting with Khan was intended to improve relations between the two countries which have been negatively impacted by the conflict in Afghanistan.
MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)