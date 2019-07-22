FM Jeremy Hunt on UK Tanker Detention by Iran: This Was an Act of State Piracу

Earlier, UK media announced that the Royal Navy would be beefing up its military presence in the Persian Gulf with the deployment of marines and a nuclear-powered submarine.

The UK will be seeking to "put together a European-led maritime protection mission to support safe passage of both crew and cargo" through the Persian Gulf, Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt has announced.

"We've had constructive discussions with a number of countries in the last 48 hours, and we will discuss later this week the best way to complement this with recent US proposals in this area," Hunt said, in a statement to the House of Commons on the further steps the UK plans to take to secure the release of a British-flagged tanker seized by Iran last week.

According to Hunt, the force would be "focused on free navigation," and would "not be part of the US maximum pressure policy on Iran, because we remain committed to preserving the Iran nuclear agreement."

Hunt denied that there was any comparison to be made between Iran's seizure of the Stena Impero oil tanker on Friday and Royal Marines' commandeering of a Panamanian-flagged tanker carrying Iranian oil through the Gibraltar Strait on July 4.

