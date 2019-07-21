Register
13:36 GMT +321 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Placards depicting Julian Assange are seen outside of Westminster Magistrates Court, where a case hearing for U.S. extradition of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange is held, in London, Britain, June 14, 2019

    Ecuadorian President Claims to Possess Evidence of Assange's Spying Activities in London's Embassy

    © REUTERS / HANNAH MCKAY
    World
    Get short URL
    200

    Wikileaks founder Julian Assange is facing extradition to the United States over leaking a huge trove of classified documents exposing US abuses of power and war crimes in Afghanistan and Iraq. If extradited, the whistleblower will face up to 175 years in jail on espionage charges. 

    The President of Ecuador Lenin Moreno has accused Wikileaks founder Julian Assange of spying while taking refuge at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London.

    Talking to reporters following a press conference with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Guayaquil, Moreno claimed to have 'all the necessary evidence' to prove that the room where Assange took shelter was turned into an espionage centre designed to observe and detect information relating to the politics, economies and defence policies of states friendly to Ecuador.

    In April, the Ecuadorian government revoked Assange's asylum which led to the whistleblower's immediate arrest. He is currently in jail serving a 50-week prison sentence in the UK for skipping bail back in 2012 to avoid extradition to Sweden on sexual assault charges and possible subsequent extradition to the United States.

    Assange who came to prominence for leaking classified US government data is wanted in the US on 18 charges, including 17 counts of espionage and a single count of hacking into a Pentagon computer network. 

    On June 13, UK Home Secretary Sajid Javid said that he had signed the US request over Assange’s extradition. From now on, it is up to the court to decide whether the whistleblower will be extradited. The relevant hearing will be held in February 2020. The trial will last for five days and will be preceded by several technical hearings.

    Russian Foreign Ministry has repeatedly stressed that Assange's persecution violated basic human rights and demonstrated the double standard policy by the Western powers.

    Related:

    What Could Wikileaks Founder Julian Assange Face if Extradited to the US on 18 Counts of Espionage?
    Exclusive: 175 Years in Prison for Assange in US is Matter of Life and Death - WikiLeaks' Hrafnsson
    Assange Adviser Claims Pentagon Behind US Crackdown on WikiLeaks Founder
    Tags:
    allegations, spying, embassy, Ecuador, Lenin Moreno, Julian Assange, Assange
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 13-19 July
    #RickyRenunciaYa
    RickyRenunciaYa
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse