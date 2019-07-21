Panama Withdraws Its Flag From Tanker MT Riah for Deliberate Violation of Intl Regulations - Report

The MT Riah oil tanker incident has been reportedly shrouded in mystery. The ship allegedly stopped transmitting its location signal on early Sunday morning near the coast of northern United Arab Emirates. Iran claimed it came to the assistance of the tanker when it received a distress call, but no other nation has confirmed receiving the call.

The Iranian Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) reported Thursday seizing a foreign oil tanker with illegal cargo in the Persian Gulf, not providing any further details on where the vessel or its crew were from.

The IRGC's video with footage of the detention was earlier released by the local Press TV news agency. It shows two boats trying to block the way to a larger vessel which has the words Riah and PANAMA written on it.

The Iranian YJC news agency then reported, citing a source, that the ship had allegedly sailed under a UK flag. However, the media report remained unconfirmed.

According to Reuters, citing a statement issued on Saturday, Panama's maritime authority had begun the process of cancelling the registration of an oil tanker called MT Riah and launched the flag withdrawal process after an investigaton determined the ship had "deliberately violated international regulations" by not reporting any unusual situation.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW